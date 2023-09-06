Decentralize voter registration for accessibility - Mahama urges EC

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to decentralize the upcoming limited voter registration exercise for it to be more accessible to all eligible Ghanaians.



During a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, September 6, Mahama stressed the importance of conducting the limited voter registration exercise without any bias or interference to ensure free and fair elections.



He emphasized that the EC has a crucial role in upholding democratic principles and ensuring a transparent and credible electoral process.



"Access to a voter ID card should be easy and not limited by location.



"Every Ghanaian deserves a chance to exercise their democratic rights. I strongly urge the Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration exercise in all its electoral areas to allow for easy access and reduce the burden on the citizenry in their quest to register," Mahama asserted.



Mahama also called on the EC to disclose timelines for releasing the names and pictures of personnel recruited for the registration exercise, as mandated by the electoral management body's regulations.



"I challenge the EC to be more transparent in the processes preceding the limited voter registration exercise, the replacement of Voter ID cards, and the transfer of votes," he stated. "As has been made in a formal letter to the EC by the general secretary of the NDC, we want to know when the names and photos of the registration supervisors, registration officers, registration assistants, and other officials for the registration exercise will be published at the district level as stipulated by the EC regulations."



In addition to his calls for decentralization and transparency, Mahama underscored the significance of the upcoming 2024 elections.



He encouraged Ghanaians to view it as an opportunity for change and expressed the need to vote out the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.



