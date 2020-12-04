Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

December polls: I’ll accept the verdict of Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he will accept the verdict of Ghanaians after the December 7, polls.



“We are certain we have a track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. Just as it was in 2016, we want this victory to be sweet and incontestable”.



“I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana".



“Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration,” the President said at the Presidential Election Peace Pact held in Accra Friday.



On his part, NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama who also committed himself to peace raised concerns over the handling of the Ayawaso violence commission report by government.



“Reckless remarks by leading members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogun were just a dress rehearsal for the actual election, do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election."



“As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation”, adding: “Elections are about counting heads not cutting heads. And, so, we will work toward peace”.

