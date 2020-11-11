Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

December Polls: Hearing Impaired Community joins NPP campaign

Hearing Impaired Community endorses NPP campaign

The hearing-impaired community in the Northern Region has declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December elections.



The executives of the group, identified as Deaf Youth For NPP, have accordingly endorsed the "four more campaign" being waged by the NPP.



The group expressed joy while associating themselves with the ideological underpinnings of the centre-right party.



Madam Radia Adama Saani, an astute member of the NPP who founded the group and launched it over the weekend explained that she would work with relevant authorities to give the hearing-impaired community a loud voice.



According to the founder, her primary objective is to bridge the gap between the party and the hearing impaired community.



She said following her engagement with the leadership of the group, she discovered amazingly a number of challenges confronting them.



At the launch of the group in Tamale, Madam Radia Adama Saani, succeeded in bringing together a number of dignitaries to grace the occasion.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu, who was one of the guest speakers reiterated commitment to address problems facing the country irrespective of the geographical location.



She also emphasized that the party would not discriminate against any group in the country including the physically challenged community.



She also assured them of plans put together by National Organizer of NPP Sammy Awuku to create an umbrella organization necessary to take care of all disabled groups in the country to continue supporting the noble course of the party.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NABCO, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, who was present to assist during the launch of the group, entreated them to intensify the campaign in communities ahead of the polls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.