December 7 Elections: I can win – Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, aspiring flag bearer of the PPP party

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the running mate to Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom in the 2016 presidential elections on the ticket of the Progressive (Peoples Party (PPP), has filed to contest for flagbeareship position of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.



She told Berla Mundi on the Elections Command Centre on TV3 Tuesday, September 1 that she is capable of becoming the flagbearer and also to win the polls for the party.



“Our leadership is caring, our leadership is compassionate. As women those qualities we have make us relate to people, make us, even in our vulnerability, show how strong we are.



“The leadership is not about I can do it all by myself. It is not about I am the leader and I am the authority. We are collaborative, we stretch over across line,” she said.



Touching on the performance of this administration relative to job creations, Ms Dzogbenuku said the government has done well to introduce programmes like the One District One Factory and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programmes.



However, the implementation of these programmes are problematic, she observed.



“The initiatives like NABCo is good but sometimes it is the implementation of these things that has problem.



“If you are going to throw money at the issue and say we have so many people we are paying, then it is just throwing money away.



“Are they really working, are these jobs sustainable? We must look for sustainable things that people can do.”









