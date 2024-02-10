Deceased son of US-based Ghanaian pastor to be buried February 17

Diasporia News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Darius Joshua Appiah, the 22-year-old son of a US-based Ghanaian pastor who went missing but was later found dead at a creek in Frederiksberg, Virginia would be buried on February 17, 2024.



According to the family, a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home between 5 pm and 8 pm. The body will be interred on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Fairfax Memorial Park to be followed closely by the Celebration of Life at the Church of Pentecost on 10712 Richmond Highway between 8 pm to 2 am.



Fredericksburg Police Department last week disclosed that there is no obvious evidence of foul play in the death of Darius Appiah who went missing but was found dead more than 10 days later.



The police extended their condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Appiah, who have actively been searching for him since his initial disappearance.



They are equally seeking any information about Appiah or the events leading up to his death stating that his death is now an active investigation.



The deceased was last driving a dark green 2004 Lexus RX330 SUV with Virginia license plate VBT8217 but the police said Last Friday Mr. Appiah’s vehicle was found in Alum Springs Park, the park but his whereabouts were unknown until Saturday, February 3, 2024.



“On Saturday, police received a 911 call for reports of a body found in Hazel Run at 10:30 a.m. Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Fire Department and the Rescue Squad responded to the area at 1:50 p.m. where the body was recovered from the creek.



The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Darius Joshua Appiah, who was reported missing on January 25. Appiah was last seen on January 24 on Maine Road in Fredericksburg, Virginia just before 3 p.m. Family members say he disappeared after getting food on his way home from work”, a police source confirmed.