Dec 7: Akufo-Addo urges parties to accept election verdict

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians, especially the various political parties to accept the verdict of the people of Ghana as the country goes to election on December 7.



He believes that the NPP-government has worked enough and will be rewarded accordingly, therefore urging all to ensure peace during and after the election.



He made the call at the Third High-Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020.



President Akufo-Addo also charged the security agencies to ensure the atmosphere is conducive enough to conduct a free and fair election.



He added that without peace, no political party or leader can deliver on their campaign promises.

