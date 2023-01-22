Debt exchange: Government's approach 'completely wrong, illegal' – Kennedy Agyepong

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

“It would have been very reasonable to engage the people and even strike a deal with them,” says Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong.



The NPP presidential hopeful was reacting to the controversies surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Ken Agyapong criticized the government saying “what’s going on is illegal”



“I’ve not slept for the past week… I’ve been receiving numerous complaints and grievances. People are wailing, others are contemplating suicide.



"I won’t criticize govt but I feel they have not engaged the people… our approach has been completely wrong. I plead with governance and finance minister to engage the people,” he stated.



Listen to him in the video below:



