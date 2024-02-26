Deborah Ampofo confirmed as new Ga East MCE with 100 percent votes

Regional News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: GEMA

Hon. Deborah Ampofo, the President’s nominee as the new Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), has been confirmed with a 100-percent vote, 14 out of 14, at a special General Assembly Meeting held, on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Conference Hall of the Assembly.



The meeting follows the inauguration of the Sixth (6th) Assembly on Monday, February 12, 2024.



The Ga East Municipal Electoral Commission, led by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Ms. Janet Koranteng, and under the supervision of the Greater Accra Electoral Officer, Ms. Gladys Tenkorang, conducted the exercise to confirm the Municipal Chief Executive.



Hon. Deborah Ampofo expressed immense gratitude to the president for considering and nominating her to serve in the high office and assured the residents of her determination to advance the development of the municipality from where her predecessors left off.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the President of the Republic for nominating me and also to my Assembly Members, I thank them very much and I promise that we will be working together to make Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Ga East Municipality very peaceful”, she remarked.



“They (residents) should expect good things coming from the Assembly," the Hon. MCE added.



Among the dignitaries at the meeting were the Deputy Minister of Defense and husband of the Hon. MCE, Hon. Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the newly elected President of the Ga East Chiefs’ Association, Hon. Samuel Nii Annang Ofori, the Chief of Abokobi, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu, Greater Accra Regional Planning Officer, Mrs. Jemima Lomotey, Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Nii-Amarh Ashitey, and NPP Chairman for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Mr. Robert Osei-Bonsu, and Secretary, Mr. Theophilus Ansah Larbi.