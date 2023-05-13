Days after Weija boat catastrophe, and the presidency has been mute – MP laments

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Deputy Ranking member in the education committee of parliament Dr. Clement Apaak is wondering why President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia have refused to comment on the boat disaster that had claimed the lives of nine children in Weija.



For him, the President or his Vice should have reacted to the issue and consoled the bereaved families.



Nine bodies were retrieved following a boat disaster on Wednesday.



The nine children reportedly drowned around Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.



The ninth body according to authorities was retrieved yesterday, Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Traditional authorities have performed rituals to enable families to bury the departed souls.



Details had also emerged that there were 12 children on the boat when it capsized.



Reacting, the lawmaker who represents constituents of Builsa South said if this had happened elsewhere, he would have reacted.



In a tweet, he said “It’s over 24hrs yet no comment from Akufo-Addo or Bawumia regarding the boat accident resulting in the drowning of 9 pupils. Not a word to console the distraught parents and grieving community. If this occurred elsewhere Akufo-Addo would have made a consoling comment by now!”