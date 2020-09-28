Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: GNA

Danquah Institute equips NPP communicators with skills for effective communication

Participants of the training program organised by Danquah institute

Chief Executive Officer of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah said failure to communicate the policies, programmes and projects of the New Patriotic Party-led Government could jeopardise its political fortunes.



He reminded the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication bureau that all the achievements and social interventions being pursued by the Government would mean nothing if aggressive skills to communicate those achievements are not utilised.



Mr Ahiagbah said this during a four-day training workshop organised for NPP communicators in the Oti Region and aimed at equipping them with essential communication skills.



He said the NPP's 2020 Manifesto was anchored on its time-tested drive to formulate public policies that would liberate the energy of the people towards wealth creation and progress and called on the communicators to effectively relay this to the populace.



He added, the Free SHS programe being implemented by the Government was “a game changer for the Oti Region” as it had given opportunity to young ones to continue their education without any hindrance.



According to him, the Oti Region would benefit from the Party's Agenda 111 and districts without hospitals in the next NPP administration and that six regional hospitals, 100-bed hospitals in 101 districts, two new psychiatric hospitals and an infectious disease centre in three ecological zones would also be constructed.





