General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Danquah Institute berates NDC, Mahama for poor management of Ghana's economy

Richard Ahiagbah, Executive Director, Danquah Institute

Danquah Institute (DI), the pro-NPP think tank says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Dramani Mahama, their flagbearer, managed the economy poorly.



Richard Ahiagbah, Executive Director of Danquah Institute at a press conference on Wednesday, said Ghana’s economic growth rate was only ever slow under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.



“Available economic data suggests that the NDC has over the years managed the economy poorly. This is evidenced by the unprecedented poor macroeconomic indicators,” Ahiagba said.



Average annual growth rate under the Mahama-led administration was 4.0%, GDP per capita growth rate was as low as 1.6%, inflation as of 2016 was 17.5%, the highest recorded in the last decade,” he argued.



He further indicated that the hardship experienced in some sections of the economy were mostly from the poor decisions made by Mahama which threw the economy off-gear.



He claimed that the NDC administration resorted to a US$ 912 million International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to cover up its mess.



“The mismanagement of the economy significantly impacted all sectors culminating in the decline of output in the industrial sector, the worst-hit, from 6.6% in 2013 to 1.2% in 2016,” Richard Ahiagbah noted.



The continuous interventions and milestones achieved under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo within the past three years and 10 months, the Danquah Institute boss believes, were meant to lay out the next steps of hopefully, a second term of an Akufo-Addo administration.





