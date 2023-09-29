Danger looms with gas truck abandoned on the Techiman-Kintampo highway

Regional News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Correspondence from Bono East



A truck loaded with gas that was involved in an accident at Pramposo near Kintampo in the Bono East Region has been abandoned on the road for days.



The damaged gas truck has been left abandoned on the highway following the accident which claimed one life raising safety concerns among residents of Pramposo and drivers who ply the stretch over possible explosion.



According to them, they are worried about a looming danger so long as the truck continues to be abandoned on the road and remains at the mercy of the weather.

They have therefore appealed to authorities to take immediate steps to avert any disaster that may occur as a result of the abandonment of the truck on the road.



“A truck loaded with gas was involved in an accident at Pramposo but as I speak the truck has been left there which is very dangerous so we are appealing to the authorities to immediately remove it from the road because we don’t want any disaster to occur before they will react to the situation”, Mr Asante Baffoe pleaded.



A driver with vehicle registered number BT 1230, Oppong David, bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude on the part of the authorities whenever there is an accident.



“My problem is that whenever there is a problem they will wait until the situation escalates before they will react which is not good”.



Meanwhile, the Bono East Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Mr Emmanuel Parry-Acheampong, has assured that there are frantic efforts to have the tanker removed from the road to avert any possible disaster.



“We have made several efforts to get the truck removed so I want the public to be rest assured that we are on top of issues to get the truck removed in the interest of the public”.