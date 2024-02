Dampare as IGP is one of the best things Allah has done for Ghana - Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission head

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

The Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, has extolled the leadership qualities of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, describing him as the best the country has had so far.



According to the Muslim cleric, the changes and efficiency of the Ghana Police Service since Dr Dampare took over is so visible for all to see.



Speaking at the 91st Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, which was attended by members of the Police Management Board on Wednesday, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih called on Ghanaians to support and protect the IGP from individuals who seek to derail him and his contributions to the nation.



“One of the best things Allah has done for us in this country is to give us Dr Dampare as IGP at this particular point in time. He is one person who has done everything to raise the image of the Police Service in Ghana.



“Dampare is one person Ghana needs at this time and we owe him our support so he can continue to succeed and do all things he has started. Our current IGP has been exceptional, and everyone is seeing the dividend of good leadership. I pray for Allah’s blessings on him and his team leading the police service,” he said in an audio clip made available to GhanaWeb.



He called on other leaders and the political class to support the police service in their ongoing transformational drive.



