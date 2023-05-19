Damongo's small town water project starts in two weeks- Savannah Regional Minister

Regional News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril Muhazu has assured the Yagbonwura of the commencement of a small water system that will provide potable water for the people of Damongo and it’s environs in a couple of weeks.



Saeed Jibril made the remarks when the King and Overlord of the Gonja kingdom Yagbonwura Biknunuto Jewu Soale (I) appealed to the government to ensure the people of Damongo gets water during a courtesy call on him by the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Sule Sambian.



The Savannah Regional Minister explained that the government of Ghana contracted a loan to bring water to the doorsteps of the people which is taking time hence the Ghana Water and Sanitation and Ghana Water Company was contacted with documentation fully done to commence work in Damongo for the provision of portable water for the people of Damongo.



He said the big project that was initially design to provide water to villages along the Tamale road through to Damongo and it’s nearby communities is on hold now for this current water system which will supply water to only the Damongo township.



Muhazu Jibril told the Northern Development Authority (NDA) CEO that the situation of water shortage is better in the Savannah Regional capital for now because it is the raining season and that residents suffer big time just to get water for consumption after the raining season.



The NDA boss later held a stakeholder engagement with the various MDCE’S, institutions and departments in the region to outline and discuss with them on the medium term strategic document of the NDA and explained that the stakeholder engagement was aimed at discussing the medium term strategy and the coordination role of the Northern Development Authority.



Some projects were later commissioned in the Savannah Region by the NDA boss.