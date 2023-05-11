Damongo NDC assures party faithfuls of incident free primaries

Regional News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Savannah Region



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slated May 13, 2023 to elect its parliamentary and presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.



It's the first time the biggest opposition party is electing its parliamentary and presidential candidate concurrently.



As the party gear towards the its internal elections, Ghana Web's Regional Correspondent, Ezekiel Abdul Aziz engaged the Damongo constituency secretary to find out how the party is faring ahead of the election day.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the chief scribe of the party in the Damongo constituency, Alhassan Braimah said the party is ready to contain any agitation (s) before and during the day of voting.



He declared the party is prepared to ensure fair and incident free election and the executives of the party has no interest over who becomes their parliamentary candidate.



According to him, a total number of 861 delegates are expected to take part in the elections set to be held on Saturday.



He revealed that the delegates have been taken through all the voting procedurals as well as where the voting will take place.



Alhassan also revealed that the party has not recorded any form of agitation as of the time of granting the interview with GhanaWeb.



"For us in Damongo, we have not had any agitations from any of the candidates nor their followers so we are set for the task come Saturday", he said.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the party to unite in oneness for purpose so they can recapture the parliamentary seat they lost in the 2020 elections.



Contest in Damongo



Two people successfully filed their nominations to contest the Damongo Parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The contest is between the immediate past Member of Parliament for the area, Adam Mutakilu and a private legal practitioner, Baba Sadique Zankawah.



Many observers have described it as the biggest one to watch out for in the Savannah Region.