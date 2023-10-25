Dam spillage: VRA supplies medicines worth GH₵1.5m to some affected communities

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed that GH₵1.5M worth of medicines has been supplied to some of the affected communities flooded following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



According to the VRA, officers from its Environmental department are also in the affected communities working with the victims to bring them relief.





“We will continue to make sure we bring relief to the doorstep of all those affected, those in the safe haven and those staying with friends and relatives. Our Hospital team is also in the community helping with health concerns and trying to bring relief in this situation that we find ourselves,” Ing. Obeng Kenzo – Deputy CEO, Operations & Engineering of the VRA said at a press conference in Accra to update the public on the efforts by the VRA so far to deal with the effects of the dam spillage.



He added: Big water tanks have also been supplied to the communities. We are bringing in water from the neighbouring communities to fill these tanks. Sachet water are also being supplied for people to drink. We’ve also with the help of Ministry of Energy brought in about 5,000 solar lamps which have been given to the affected communities and the safe havens where there are no lights. We will stay at the affected communities throughout the period and make sure the relief comes. We have provided portable toilets, so far about 40 have been supplied to the various communities.”





Ing. Obeng Kenzo disclosed that food supplies and ingredients have been given to persons in affected communities to cook and take care of themselves.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) about a fortnight ago initiated a controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam due to a consistent rise in water levels upstream, which was primarily a consequence of heavy rainfall. This action was imperative to protect the integrity of the dam and prevent potential disasters.



However, the unintended negative externalities of this spillage have brought hardship and suffering to the residents living near the Volta Lake.



The rising water levels have led to catastrophic flooding in several fishing communities. Houses have been submerged, fish cages containing substantial quantities of fish have been swept away, and many fish have perished due to high turbidity and shock.