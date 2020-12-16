Politics of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Dagbon peace reason for NPP’s huge electoral success – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has acknowledged that brokering of peace in Dagbon is one of the contributory reasons why he was massively endorsed by the people of Yendi.



According to him, Ghana’s past Presidents worked at ensuring that the peace of Dagbon was restored but the decisiveness of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bring an end to the conflict played a major role in his resounding victory on December 7.



To him, it was an indication of appreciation to the President and to also give him a sense of the fact that the people of Dagbon are united and are thinking of a forward march and looking to see their constituency develop like everywhere else is, nationwide.



“Today the people of Dagbon have reciprocated the decisive leadership by Nana Addo Dankwa Akfo-Addo by voting massively for him. The votes we garnered is to tell the President that Dagombas are united in victory.



The Yaa-Naa and all the sub-chiefs are united. Now what we want from the government is a fair share of development because when there is peace, what we need is to have a Dagbon that has the needed support for women, the youth get employment, we get the needed factories and injecting into the Northern part of Ghana and our victory is a signal to the President that Dagbon appreciates him,” He explained.

