Dag Heward Mills shares the roller coaster of emotions after losing son

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has inspired Christians to be grateful and strong in the things of the Lord despite tribulations they may face.





Dag Heward-Mills lost his first son, Dr. David Heward-Mills, a medical doctor in the United States of America after a short illness on Friday, April 15, 2022.



He died at the age of 31.



In a graphiconline.com report, Bishop Dag revealed for the first time, his feelings, following the death of his son, claiming that he experienced agony when he occasionally saw multiple images of him in the media.



According to him, there are times in one's life when God permits certain events to take place so that individuals might learn about various facets of life and grow their relationship with Him to guide others.



However, he asserted that the Bible held that those encounters were intended to strengthen Christians.



Basing his statement on the scripture, he read Isaiah 40:1-3, saying that the Lord comforts his children through all kinds of circumstances, including the painful ones.



He backed it up with Revelations 20, where the Lord mentions the devil being loose while referring to trials that must unavoidably befall man, from which individuals are forced to draw lessons and get stronger for specific tasks on earth.



According to Bishop Dag, after going through everything, the splendour and beauty of the Lord will be upon those individuals who endure.





