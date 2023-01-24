Dafeamekpor calls out 'hypocritical' police for failing to arrest Reverend Kusi Boateng

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service over its reluctance to arrest Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng over identity fraud.



The founder and leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide who also doubles as the secretary of the board of trustees for the national cathedral was last week accused by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, of conflict of interest and identity fraud.



In his allegations, Ablakwa who is the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee published copies of two passports which he said belonged to Kusi Boateng but had two different names with different dates of birth.



Ablakwa said the renowned preacher man who is close to President Akufo-Addo had used both passports on different occasions to travel out of the country.



He subsequently referred the matter to CHRAJ and urged the police to investigate the reverend minister since it was unlawful to have two separate names on official documents.



A week after the expose, Dafeamekpor believes the Police are not interested in the matter.



Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the MP who is also a legal practitioner stated that the law mandated the police to investigate the matter.



To him, the police can willingly take the matter up because of its nature.



“Nobody needs to report to the police to effect an arrest because when an altercation happened when the NDC was holding its youth conference, the police analysed the video which they found on social media and declared some people wanted. Nobody went to report the matter to the police, but they took the matter up,” Dafeamekpor said in Akan.



When asked how he feels about the matter as the police haven’t picked the preacher for investigation, he said” I’ll say they are being hypocritical.”



Meanwhile, responding to a list of allegations against him by Ablakwa, Rev Kusi Boateng, described the assertions of Ablakwa as ‘defamatory statements against him and threatened to seek legal redress.