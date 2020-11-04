Diasporian News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Eddie Ameh, Contributor

DPG fulfills promise to Amasaman & Domeabra-Obom constituencies

Members of the DPG donating t-shirts to NPP’s parliamentary candidate Akwasi Afrifah-Mensah

Diaspora Patriots in Ghana, DPG, a group affiliated with the New Patriotic Party has fulfilled its promise to build a community tent for the people of Manchi in Domeabra Obom.



This is in response to a request from the farming community when the DPG campaigned in the community few weeks ago.



Chairman of the group Prince Sefah said: “This is to let the people of Manchi know that, we have them at heart and the NPP won’t forsake them.”



DPG will also embark on two more community projects in the two constituencies.



The DPG which has adopted the Amasaman and Domeabra Obom constituency consist of government appointees who were in the diaspora.



“Our key message is that the NPP government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed so much better and deserved 4 more years to do more,” said Mary Posch-Oduro who oversees the project for DPG in Manchi.



Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Domeabra Obom constituency, Philip Doe thanked the group for their help and said this will go a long way to help annex the seat from the NDC.



“These projects coupled with the door-to-door campaigns will definitely send a strong signal to constituents of Domeabra Obom that when they vote me and the NPP, good things await them,” Philip Doe said.



In Amasaman, director of Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, Akwasi Awua-Ababio entreated the constituents to change their pattern of voting for the first time since all NDC candidates they have voted for in the last 24 years have neglected them.



“I will urge you all to give Akwasi Afrifah-Mensah, the chance to represent you on the ticket of the NPP for the first time and he will not disappoint you,” he said.



Some of the communities DPG members embarked on door-to-door campaigns in Hobor, Ashalaja, Odumase, Amasaman.



DPG Vice Chairman, Dr. K.A. Adanse-Pipim, and Ernest Justice Ampong, DPG Secretary on behalf of the DPG donated hundreds of t-shirts to help the campaigns of both candidates.



Diaspora Patriots in Ghana (DPG)



The Diaspora Patriots in Ghana, DPG, is a group of government appointees who were based in the diaspora. The group was formed by Prince Sefah current deputy director-general of the National Communications Authority.



The DPG has been tasked by NPP’s national campaign team to work and help with the campaign efforts of the Amasaman and Domeabra Obom constituencies.



“We have to prove to everyone that, we don’t just come from abroad and take positions,” Prince Sefah said. “We will join the campaign and make sure we win both seats for the party.



Sefah promised much more resources were being marshalled to aid the campaign efforts and bring about massive wins for the NPP.

