DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo recounts his ‘humiliating’ ordeal with NPP’s Delta Force

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo seems to have failed to disband political vigilante groups who act as ‘police’ in the name of party politics or its enforcement lost on many since his pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, continues to operate contrary to law.



Regardless of the president’s directive and legislation to disband Delta Force and all such hoodlums, Akufo-Addo's Delta Force attempted to remove the Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator from his office.



DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, the victim in question, has vowed to take appropriate action as he describes his ordeal in the hands of these vigilantes as “humiliating”.



Narrating the unfortunate event to Joy FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, DCOP Opare Addo explained that about seven members of the Delta Force went to his office claiming to be personnel from the National Security Secretariat who had been ordered to come and take him to Accra.



DCOP Opare Addo disclosed: “They came to the office about 5 pm and said that they’ve been directed to bring me to the National Security Coordinator. I said I won’t go so they handcuffed me, pushed me here and there, pointed AK 47 at me.



They came and assaulted me, pointing AK 47 at me and the likes, hitting me, even when I was going to urinate one of the boys followed me and said he was following me to the toilet, I said what do you mean?



He said but you’re a man, I am also a man, I can look at it because you can also look at mine. I said why! Am I a baby or child? So, I am not going to look at this without taking any action.”



The Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator believes the Delta Force members targeted him because he had prevented them from engaging in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti region.



“I was working with them. They wanted to do galamsey. They would go and collect monies from some people and the people would be calling me and he would take 10,000 from them that he is bringing it to me and I haven’t sent him anywhere so I informed one of them who is supposed to be the leader of the Delta Force group that this is what your man is doing.



From that time, I told them no, if this is the behaviour you want to put up, the president said he is not interested in galamsey so I can’t go with you,” DCOP Opare Addo stated.



DCOP Opare Addo further said, “the police came there and picked us to the Regional Police Headquarters. The case is under investigation with the police and unfortunately, they haven’t got the seven persons who came to my office to humiliate me in this way.”



When asked if he was going to take action against the Delta Force members, DCOP Opare Addo said categorically, “Yes, certainly an action will be taken.”