Customers affected by ECG vending failure to submit forms for compensation

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission, PURC says customers who have been affected by the Electricity Company Ghana, ECG’s prepayment system vending failure are to visit the company’s District offices and ECG website or PURC Regional office and website to complete and submit forms for consideration of compensation.



When ECG experienced some technical challenges a few weeks ago, in relation to their metering system nationwide, some customers were unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres.



The technical challenge affected customers in 10 ECG operational regional areas in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo. PURC ordered ECG to pay compensation to its customers who were affected by the company’s recent system failure.



In a statement, the Commission says that only affected customers will be compensated. According to PURC the Commission will investigate and analyse information submitted by the affected customers before providing the compensation.