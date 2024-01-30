ECG to undertake nationwide meter audit

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that it will embark on a Nationwide Meter Audit to authenticate the integrity of the meters within ECG operational areas.



According to the ECG, every postpaid and prepaid meter will have its front and back thoroughly inspected as part of this procedure.



ECG in a statement shared to GhanaWeb, however, called on the public to cooperate with its personnel to enable a smooth process.



"ECG wishes to state that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission's LI 2413 (2020) gives us the mandate to access all our installations, anywhere and at any time.



"Therefore, any attempt to physically prevent or deliberately frustrate ECG teams to assess your assigned meter will lead to the disconnection of the service in your house," the statement read.



In this regard, the customers are advised to inspect the ID cards of ECG teams who visit their premises to avoid imposters



