Curses, insults fly as NDC delegates fight Awutu Senya executives over Mahama money

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Some delegates of the National Democratic Congress in the Awutu Senya constituency have allegedly rained insults and curses on the executives of the constituency, particularly the treasurer, over what they perceive to be an attempt to deny them of the GHC40 cash promised them by John Dramani Mahama.



Joy News reports that some of the delegates cursed the party’s treasurer for the frustration they were enduring in their bid to get the monies that have been given to the constituency executives of the party.



Some of the delegates who spoke to the station also lashed out at the executives and accused them of scheming to keep a significant amount of the money.



The former President and flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, John Mahama ahead of the primaries, promised Gh¢ 40.00 transportation support for each delegate to aid their movements to the various polling centers.



The delegates at Awutu Senya are not the only ones up in arms with their executives as their counterparts in the Sefwi Wiawso constituency had threatened to boycott the process if they were not given the funds.



In a video posted on Joy News’ official Twitter handle, the delegates were captured exchanging words among themselves while others chant ‘yen to ho yen to’ to wit ‘we won't vote, we won't vote’.



Delegates of the National Democratic Congress are currently casting their ballots for the presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.



KPEWA



