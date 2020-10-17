Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Current constitution gives Akufo Addo too much power – Akwasi Addia Odike

Founder and leader of UPP, Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party UPP, Mr Akwasi Addia Odike has expressed worry over how the current constitution gives President Akufo Addo excessive powers.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM with Kojo Marfo on Friday, the businessman stated that when voted into power, his government will within the first 100 days move a motion in Parliament to trigger the process of the constitutional review.



Touching on his manifesto, Mr Odike said “what Ghanaians are looking for now is a person who can create jobs and wealth for them. I am into politics to change the mindset of Ghanaians and do things right. The presidency is not the preserve of a select few.

It doesn’t make sense for us to borrow to build, say, just a 6-unit classroom. My government will create a special fund to care of those basic needs.”



He added: “We will continue free SHS. But, we shall peg the cut-off point for qualification into SHS at aggregate 24. It’s not a good idea to not have a cut-off point. It doesn’t motivate JHS students to study because they know they would get to go to SHS anyway.

Ordinarily, insurance companies are the brokers of anything to do with insurance. But, they were sidelined when the NHIS was introduced and implemented.



“My government will deal with accredited insurance companies to make efficient our plan of Medicare [alternative to NHIS] with the view of giving Ghanaians proper healthcare.

If I become President, is not going to be the president who will appoint Chief Justice. It will be the judicial service that will select Chief Justice. Same Ghana Police Service, it won’t be any political interference in the delivery of justice in this country.”



“We’ll set up industrial and commercial farms in every district across the country. This is in line with a policy my party has a y?fr? no One District, One Industrial farm.

We’ll also introduce what we also call Urban Cocoa Plantation Program. In that plan, we shall look for lands in urban areas to plant cocoa. This would increase cocoa production and to an extent boost tourism,” he noted.



Odike was confident of winning the upcoming December 7 elections to enable him put Ghana on the right track of development.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.