You are here: HomeNews2024 02 09Article 1915921

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Critique dominates reactions on X to Bawumia's 'Ghana's Next Chapter' lecture

« Prev

Next »

Comments (34)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for the country if given the nod in the upcoming general elections.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia shared what he themed as ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.’

The two-hour lecture saw Dr. Bawumia make some pronouncements and pledges which he believes will move the country forward.

Some of these include the scrapping of certain taxes imposed by his own government, a downsized government, affordable housing measures, policies for natural resources, among other bold measures outlined.

Currently, Ghanaians on social media platform X have been sharing their varied sentiments on the lecture delivered by the vice president.

Many of them have also been posing various questions at Dr Bawumia, who has served as vice president in the governing NPP, and occasionally touted as an economic 'guru'.

For instance, some users have queried why, as Head of the Economic Management Team of government, he was not able to push his vision and policies through.

Others are also questioning whether the lecture was a subtle dig at his own government, which is currently under an IMF bailout.

See some reactions from users on X below











































MA/AE

Comments:
This article has 34 comment(s), give your comment