Criticisms against the judge who sentenced Akuapem Poloo misplaced – Banson

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A private legal practitioner, Bobby Banson has described the criticisms against the judge who sentenced actress Akuapem Poloo as misplaced.



Mr Banson explained on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, April 17 that Akuapem Poloo admitted all the charges against her therefore the judge was left with no option but to sentence her in accordance with the law.



He further explained that the judge even was lenient because Akuapem Poloo could have been given three years in jail and a fine as the punishment for a misdemeanour.



“I honestly think those who are criticizing the judge, the criticism in my opinion are misplaced,” he told host Abena Tabi.

“Did she [Akuapem Poloo] do what she was accused of? The person herself said yes she did, she is guilty. Is it an offence punishable by a prison sentence or a fine or a prison sentence and a fine? The answer is yes. Who determines whether to impose a prison sentence or a fine or a prison sentence and a fine? It is only the judge. What is the minimum prison sentence for misdemeanor? It is three years, that is what the law says. The law can give zero day to 3 years. The judge decides to give only three months. How has the judge erred? She was exercising her discretion.



“Those who are saying it is harsh are they saying it is harsh because it is Akuapem Poloo? Or are they saying it is harsh because she has a son?”



Socialite Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Polio, has received a 90-day prison sentence after being found guilty of stripping naked in front of her seven-year-old son.



The judgement was given on Friday, April 16 by an Accra Circuit Court. The sentenced attracted widespread criticism on social media with scores saying it was harsh.



The single mother pleaded guilty to all three counts, one of which is a publication of obscene material in 2020.



She is supposed to spend 90 days in prison for each count but the terms are to run concurrently.



On Wednesday, April 14, Akuapem Poloo was convicted on her own plea but asked to go for a pregnancy test before judgement was given.



The test came out negative.



In pronouncing judgement, Justice Christiana Cann considered some extenuating circumstances such as the fact that the wailing Rosemond Brown has had no brush with the law and the fact that she is a single mother and the trauma her son would be going through.



The case was brought before the police in June 2020 by the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah.