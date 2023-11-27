Criminal Offences Amendment Bill : Minority criticises Akufo-Addo for delay in assenting

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has cited the President for a breach of the Constitution, expressing concerns over his failure to assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill and Anti-Witchcraft Bill, both passed several months ago.



The bills, sponsored by Madina Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Sosu, were successfully passed in July of this year.





The delay in the President's approval has prompted the Minority in Parliament to demand explanations for the prolonged wait, particularly in light of reported killings related to accusations of witchcraft during this period.



Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu was the first to raise concerns regarding the lack of action on the part of the President.



Responding to the Minority, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu acknowledged the delay and disclosed that major challenges had been identified in the bills, contributing to the President’s hesitation to give his assent.



However, the details of these challenges were not immediately provided.



Expressing his disappointment, the Speaker of Parliament highlighted that the President had not formally communicated to him regarding the bills, despite the significant time that had elapsed since their passage in July.



The lack of communication has further fuelled concerns and led to increased pressure from the Minority for transparency and swift action.