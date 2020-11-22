Regional News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

'Crazy' Friday on Abuakwa road in Kumasi

Drivers and commuters were forced to spend hours in traffic

The woes of road users on the Abuakwa stretch in Kumasi, the Ashanti region capital, got deepened on Friday, November, 20, 2020.



Congestion on the road worsened as drivers and commuters were forced to spend hours before crossing that stretch.



Though, it is a known traffic-prone road, which rates high in the country's notorious vehicular congestion areas list, the Friday's development left many tongues wagging.



This reporter was told that the traffic unusually started to build up at 12;00 pm and it lasted till 10;00 pm.



At about 8;00 pm, this reporter got to the scene, the situation was so hectic that commuters who could not absorb the frustration of getting stuck in traffic for such long hours were seen, disembarking from boarded vehicles to trek on foot to their various destinations.



The traffic was so heavy that it started to build up from Asuoyeboah, all the way to Abuakwa.



It compelled some drivers to use unapproved routes just to beat the traffic, a development which created some chaotic scenes.



The spectacle however, boasted the activities of traders who ply their trade in the traffic, as they cash in on the situation.



Whilst, commuters were frustrated and gnashing their teeth, the traders were in a joyous mood, praying for the situation to remain same all the time.



Construction of that portion of the road has been in the books for the past 16, but it is yet to materialise, though, some light work has commenced.



It is such a busy road because of its connectivity to both the Western, Western North and Ahafo regions.



The development also caused problems to commuters as they struggled to get vehicles back to their destinations from Adum, a central business district in the Kumasi metropolis.



Because of the congestion, the vehicles were not flowing as they use to be, thereby, making commuters converge in their numbers waiting for transport.

