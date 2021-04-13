Court to sit on second Rastafarian case today

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Human Right Division of the Accra High Court will today, April 13 sit on application for interlocutory injunction brought against Achimota School by Tyron Marghuy, one of the two Rastafarian students denied admission by the school over the hairstyle.



Marghuy was compelled to resort to the court to seek redress after he was denied admission by the Achimota School over his dreadlocked hair.



On March 31, his father, Tereo Kwame Marghuy filed a case at the High Court, accusing the school of violating his son’s fundamental human rights.



Tereo Marghuy, in the suit prayed the court to grant an injunction that allows his son to be admitted while the case is being heard and also stop the school from denying his son his right to education.



It is the second of two cases before the Human Right Court 1 Division of the High Court.



The first case was heard on Monday, April 12, with the court dismissing an application for injunction brought before it by Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the two students.



The court in its decision admitted the case will expedited to ensure that finality is brought to the case.



Reacting to the ruling, a member of the legal team for Oheneba Nkrabea, Ghanamanti Tettey Wayoe, said, “it tells you that this judge is telling the whole world that she recognizes that there is something urgent to be looked at and has called for us to come back in 7 days.”



