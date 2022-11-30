Court throws out Techiman South election petition, fines NDC GH¢100,000

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

A petition by the National Democratic Congress against the election of the Techiman South Member of Parliament, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has been dismissed by the Wenchi High Court.



The court also awarded petitioners GH¢100,000 to be shared between the MP and the Electoral Commission, citinewsroom.com reports.



The election petition was filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the result of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Techiman South constituency.



According to the NDC, their candidate won the Techiman South parliamentary election but claimed the Electoral Commission (EC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manipulated the results.



The Electoral Commission insists Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah polled 49,682 votes as against 49,205 votes for Christopher Beyere for the NDC.



But the court has nonetheless dismissed this petition.



