Court remands suspected drug dealer

20 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Enchi District Magistrate court has remanded a 22-year-old farmer, Tettey Kwasi, into Police custody for being in possession of suspected narcotics drug and instruments intended for unlawful entry.



The accused whose plea was not taken is to reappear before the court on Friday, May 21, 2021.



Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court, that the complainant in the case is the District Police Commander of Enchi, Superintendent Benard Yaw Akotoge while the accused live at Kourdjour in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.



He said on April 3, this year, the Enchi District Police night patrol team were detailed for duty at Kourdjour and it's environs, and while going about their task they spotted the accused around 0200 hours loitering in town.



According to the Prosecution, the team became suspicious and arrested the accused who had in his possession a jackknife and a small bag.



Inspector Agyare said the Police also found quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a cutlass hidden in his trousers.



Prosecution said when the accused was interrogated he could not explain why he had those implements on him.



He said investigations conducted on Tettey revealed that he is a known criminal at Kourdjour who usually break into people homes.



The prosecution said the exhibits had been forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Crime Laboratory for examination and report.