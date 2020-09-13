Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Court remands parents whose son jumped to death while escaping beatings

The Cape Coast District Court has remanded into police custody for two weeks one Lukman Amusah and his wife whose 13-year-old son jumped from the 3rd floor of a storey building to death at Ayekoo Ayekoo, a suburb of Cape Coast while trying to escape beatings from his father.



The couple are to re-appear before the court on the of September 25, 2020.



Background



A young boy named Kabiru, has met his untimely death after jumping from the third floor of a storey building at Ayekoo Ayekoo, a suburb of Cape Coast when trying to escape beatings from his father Lukman Amusah.



Narrating how the incident happened, the grandmother of the deceased, Zenabu Adamu told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that Kabiru had been crying and screaming on Saturday dawn after his father mercilessly beat him.



She said the beating continued in the morning and as Kabiru tried to escape from his heartless father and finding no exit route, the naive boy was left with no option than to jump from the third floor to get away from his marauding father.



He, unfortunately, crashed his head leaving him in a pool of blood. Kabiru was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital but died shortly.



According to the deceased grandmother, Kabiru’s father has been maltreating him for the past five years.



She suspects the deceased stepmother is responsible for the maltreatment of the late Kabiru as she falsely accused him.



The body has been deposited at the Interberton Hospital morgue while Mr. Lukman and his wife are in the custody of Kotokuraba Police pending investigations.





