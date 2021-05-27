Court remands Buipe Polyclinic accountant for stealing GH¢580,000

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

41-year-old Osman Jamal Deen has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly stealing an amount of GH₵580,288.17 from the accounts of the polyclinic.



The Tamale High Court remanded the accountant after he pleaded not guilty to all three counts of stealing and forgery.



Osman Jamal will reappear before the court on June 8, 2021 for trial to begin.



The suspect was arrested in April last year and has since been on police enquiry bail.



The case was presided over by Justice Richard Kogyapwah



According to Daily Graphic report, the complainant detected some anomalies in the financial administration of the health facility.



He noted that the suspect had honoured cheques he (the complainant) did not sign.



The complainant realised that Osman had undertaken many transactions without his knowledge even though he was a co-signatory to the account.