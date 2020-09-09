General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Court refuses application to free suspected killer of Ruth Eshun

The late Ruth Eshun

The Asokwa District Court has rejected an application seeking to discharge one of the suspects linked to the killing of a community health nurse, Ruth Ama Eshun.



On Monday, September 7, 2020, the case was adjourned again to September 23, 2020, after the court presided over by H/H Korkor Owusu Akyaw declined the request, a situation that left the lawyers of Dominic Fosu disappointed.



The lawyers had prayed the court to discharge the suspect due to the lack of substantial evidence to prosecute him.



Fosu and his accomplice Kofi Gariba had earlier been granted a ¢100,000 bail each after their lawyers went to a High Court to push for their release.



The prosecution, however, is yet to receive advice from the Attorney General’s Office.



News about the death of Mrs. Eshun shook the entire nation as Ghanaians launched a campaign for the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.



The late Eshun, 37, was found lifeless at Ayuom in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti region on February 4, 2020, when she failed to return home after work.



She left behind a husband, Kwadwo Arhin, and three children, who have been frequenting the court to observe proceedings as they demand justice for the woman they describe as “kind-hearted.”



“We are monitoring the case, but investigations appear slow,” Arhin said during a presentation by the Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana on May 1.



“It will be my biggest joy if perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book,” the teary-eyed widower said.

