Court grants virtual trial of Ato Forson, others in €2.37m ambulance case

A High Court in Accra has obtained a warrant from the Chief Justice to establish a video link for the trial of Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others accused of causing financial loss to the state.



The decision comes as a result of the health condition of one of the accused, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, who has secured permission to undergo a medical procedure in India, dailyguidenetwork.com reports.



The court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting as an additional High Court Judge, opted to establish the video link to avoid delaying the trial.



Dr. Anemana, along with Dr. Ato Forson and private businessman, Richard Jakpa, are facing charges of wilfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.



During the trial, questions were raised about whether the purchased vehicles met the requirements outlined in the approved purchase agreement by parliament, as the ambulances were allegedly found to be ordinary buses lacking essential ambulance equipment.



Dr. Anemana, under cross-examination by Thomas Aubynn, counsel for Richard Jakpa, had previously experienced multiple adjournments due to his ill health.



In response, the trial judge secured a warrant for the establishment of a video link, allowing Dr. Anemana to join the proceedings virtually.



The trial judge emphasized the importance of Dr. Anemana's active participation and stated that the trial would only proceed if he was mentally present.



The case has been adjourned to February 20, 2024, with additional dates scheduled for the continuation of the trial.



Dr. Anemana, initially receiving medical treatment in Ghana, had his passport released to facilitate travel to India for further medical care, as requested by his lawyer through an affidavit.



The release of the passport was ordered by the court on January 23, with the document held by the court's registry as part of the bail conditions granted to the accused at the start of the case.



