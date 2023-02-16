Court grants suspected drug peddler bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH₵ 100,000.00 with two sureties to an alleged drug peddler, Daniel Nii Aryee, who is facing prosecution for unlawful possession of narcotics drugs.



Aryee, 28, was arrested with 24 packets of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. He pled not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and was granted bail to reappear before the Court on February 27, 2023.



The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, directed that sureties to the bail should be residents within the court’s jurisdiction and they should be civil servants earning not less than GH₵2000.00 a month.



Aryee was also directed to report to the Police twice a week.



Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah told the Court that on February 7, 2023, at about 1830 hours, Police Chief Inspector Thomas Aho, Police Inspector Ibrahim, Sergeant Folly Gerald, and Corporal Baba Adams all from the Police National Operations Headquarters together with another combat team who were undertaking their regular monitoring duties around Dzorwulu and Airport residential areas intercepted Aryee who was riding a Yamaha motorbike.



The prosecution said the team conducted a search on Aryee and found concealed in his black riding jacket 24 packets of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



He was arrested and sent to the Nima Police Station and the exhibits were retained to assist the investigation.