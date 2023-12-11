Court grants 'The New Force' spokesperson Shalimar Abbiusi bail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kaneshie District Court has reportedly granted the spokesperson of The New Force, an emerging political movement on social media driven by the ‘The Man in a Mask’ campaign, Shalimar Abbiusi, bail.



According to GHOne TV, Shalimar Abbiusi, a 30-year-old Belgian national who has been in the custody of the police for allegedly violating Ghana’s immigration laws, was granted bail during court proceedings on Monday, December 11, 2023.



GHOne indicated that the parents of Abbiusi announced that she had been granted bail by supporters of The New Force, who besieged the court on Monday.



A video shared by the Accra-based media house showed the father of Abbiusi, chanting “Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!”.



The crowd at the court started erupting with joy as they could be seen chanting in the video.



During the proceedings, the 30-year-old Belgian is reported to have pleaded not guilty to the charges against her – one count of obtaining a student permit by false declaration contrary to section 52 (1) (i) of the Immigration Act 2000 {Act 573).



About the arrest



The Ghana Immigration Service apprehended a 30-year-old Belgian woman, Shalimar Abbiusi, who gained attention through her involvement in a viral short video introducing a new political group known as "The New Force."



Abbiusi was taken into custody during an inquiry into her immigration status in the country.



The Immigration Service took notice of Abbiusi's activities on social media, particularly her role as the spokesperson for "The New Force."



The arrest occurred following an invitation by the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters to address concerns related to her immigration status.



Investigations revealed that Abbiusi initially arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and had been a frequent visitor until 2018 when she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College.



However, checks from the college exposed that Abbiusi had never been a student, and the documents purportedly issued by the institution to support her application for a residence permit were forged.



The accused now faces charges related to immigration offenses and has been arraigned before the court for remand into Immigration custody.



Watch the video from the court below:





Cheers erupts as parents of accused Shalimar Abbiusi are out with news of bail#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/BT7YO34kJa — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) December 11, 2023

