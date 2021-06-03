Court convicts woman for possessing Indian hemp

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday convicted a 47-year-old woman for possessing Indian hemp.



Rita Atsufui Koffie admitted the offence and she was convicted on her own plea but sentence was deferred to Thursday.



Mrs Susana Eduful, the judge, had earlier ordered for a pregnancy test on Rita.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Evans Kessie told the Court that Rita was a trader, living at Shukura near Dansoman.



He said upon a tip-off, the Police arrested Rita on September 9, 2020, at about 1600 hours with three buckets of the Indian hemp soaked in liquid, popularly known as “lacka” as well as quantity of the dried leaves.



ASP Kessie said the exhibit was sent to the laboratory for examination where it tested positive.



