Viral former drug addict who finished BECE with aggregate 6 now studying at UG

The dream of Prince Aniawu, the former student of Bishop Herman College who went viral after cautioning Ghanaian youth to stay away from drugs, is back on track, literally.



Prince Aniawu, whose dream of becoming a lawyer came to a halt after he fell prey to drug addiction, is now a mature student at the University of Ghana (UG), one of the best tertiary institutions in Ghana.



The former Bishop Herman College student is also quickly recovering from his drug addiction.



According to Nana Tea, a popular social media influencer, who was the first to bring Prince's story to the public limelight, Aniawu would be offered admission at UG to study political science after passing his mature student examinations.



Receipts the social media influencer shared with GhanaWeb showed how fees for his mature programme had been fully paid.



Pictures shared with GhanaWeb also show him at the UG campus, Legon, during one of his class sessions.



Aniawu, who has now turned around his life after undergoing rehabilitation, in a video shared on X, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, said that he got into drugs when he entered college after being influenced by a senior he admired.



The former Bishop Herman student said that he was told that drugs would make him more intelligent and increase his sexual performance.



“I am a grateful recovering addict of crack, cocaine, heroin, weed, nicotine, pills like rapinol, tramadol, diaspora and what have you. It all started back in senior high school, first year. You know, the first time is always an offer to some, they told them the drugs can serve as an aphrodisiac, I mean, giving you power downstairs.



“To me, I was misinformed that it could serve as a learning facilitator, sort of enhancing my academic aptitude. That was a senior man who was already doing drugs in college, who I met and was my senior man. And so, I was someone who really loved academics. And so, when I realized that he was doing very well, I got attracted to him,” he narrated.



The recovering addict added, “And then the power of words, he told me this drug, if I take it, I could study very well and I could just be outstanding in class. And so, I fell prey; I was a child. When I started doing these drugs, it was initially through foods and drinks like shito and beverages.”



Background:



In the viral video, Prince said that his dream of becoming a lawyer had been shattered by his fall into drug addiction.



He said that because of his brilliance, he was offered a scholarship to study at the secondary level but his addiction to drugs destroyed him.



“I went to Bishop Herman College on a scholarship from the District Assembly. I had 1 throughout, but only French gave me a grade of 4 at Junior High. So, the DCE invited me one-on-one and told me to just go to school. I went to school and I met a colleague and this is me today,” he recounted.



Prince's cry for help in the viral video led to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, convener of Alpha Hour, donating GH¢12,000, towards seeking a rehabilitation program for him.



This was after Nana Tea, a popular social media influencer, took up his case and first shared his story online.



New audio visuals sighted by GhanaWeb show a transformed Prince Aniawu, just weeks after his video went viral.



From the tattered clothes and ‘unkempt’ hair, Prince now looks well-fed and fresh in the new visuals.



He could be heard thanking Pastor Elvis Agyemang and all the people who helped him to get back his life, in a video shared by Nana Tea, on YouTube.



