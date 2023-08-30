Coup underway in Gabon as army announce end to Bongo's family 53-year hold to power

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Gabon Armed forces have announced that they have taken over power in the country in a broadcast via national television.



According to the military, they were setting aside results of Saturday's election, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner.



Gabon's Electoral Commission declared that Mr Bongo had won a little under two-thirds of the votes in an election the opposition argued was fraudulent.



The overthrow of Ali Bongo spells an end to his family's 53-year hold on power in Gabon.



According to multiple reports, sounds of heavy automatic weapons fire are being heard in Libreville, Gabon's capital.



On the evening of Saturday, August 26, as voting concluded in significant national elections, Gabon's government implemented a countrywide curfew and disconnected internet access.



This decision followed a day of ballot casting for the election of new local representatives, national lawmakers, and the forthcoming president of Gabon.



More soon