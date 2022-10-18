Council of State meeting records: Adom-Otchere vows to expose ‘Friends of Togbe Afede’

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of the Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV has vowed to expose an unnamed group of people he describes as ‘Friends of Togbe Afede.’



In a flyer announcing issues to be discussed for the Tuesday, October 18, 2022 edition of the show, Adom-Otchere said the group had issued a “most revealing defence" for Afede's "horrendous absenteeism at the council of state.”



He referenced a recent report that belied an earlier one he presented over the attendance records of Togbe Afede to the Council of State, during his tenure as a member between 2017 and 2020.



Adom-Otchere, alleged in June this year that Togbe Afede XIV, only attended 39 meetings out of the 242 meetings plenary and committee level.



But facts available to GhanaWeb prove that the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, attended more meetings than had been previously reported.



Adom-Otchere depended on records ostensibly from the Council of State through a Right To Information, RTI, request put in by Metro TV at the time.



GhanaWeb is, however, in possession of documents from the RTI Commission which give a different account of Afede's attendance records.



In the new documents, Togbe Afede attended 57 meetings out of a total of 125 meetings, which figure represents 45.6 per cent attendance.



A total of 18 meetings that Togbe Afede attended were not included in Paul Adom-Otchere's narrative.



The breakdown of his attendance record is as follows:



a. 47 out of 114 plenary meetings



b. 10 out of 11 Committee-level meetings



Togbe Afede was head of the ‘Economy and Sustainable Development Initiatives Committee’ (ESDIC) held eleven meetings over the four-year period.



