General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Corruption to be made ‘a high-risk activity’ under next NDC administration – Haruna Iddrisu

play videoHaruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has warned that corruption under the next NDC administration led by John Dramani Mahama will be made ‘a high-risk activity’.



According to him, the former President believes that when corruption is made ‘a high-risk activity’ will ensure that Ghana develops steadily.



“His Excellency John Mahama commits to make corruption once again a high-risk activity,” Harruna Iddrisu said at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) where the opposition party launched its manifesto ahead of the December elections.



He opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP have turned a blind eye to the corruption scandals that have hit their administration since assuming power in 2017 and despite the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



“John Dramani Mahama will find answers to all the unanswered questions on corruption, whether it is BOST, National Youth Authority or Kroll and Associates. It is only in Ghana that excavators can go missing, found and nothing happens. That will not happen under a John Mahama Presidency,” the Tamale Central MP said.



Iddrisu emphasized that Mahama’s NDC administration will “downside the size of the ministers and review and reform the Ghanaian public service to respond to COVID emergency and deepen the administrative efficiency of those institutions”.



He further stated that the NDC will construct irrigation dams across the country and it will be funded by the Ghana Exim bank.



He explained the dams the NDC will construct will be fit enough to serve the purpose for which they were constructed.



“The dams that will be constructed under President Mahama will be proper dams. Often the media will ask how the promises will be funded; John Mahama’s pledge that the irrigation dams across the country will be funded by the Ghana EXIM BANK,” the Minority leader said.



He stressed: ”What John Mahama promised, he will honour as his covenant to the Ghanaian people”.





