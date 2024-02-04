Corruption thriving, attractive under Akufo-Addo - Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo-led government, of fostering an environment where corruption is not only thriving but also seen as an attractive venture.



Addressing the country's stagnant standing in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Gyamfi criticized the government during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, February 3.



He pointed out that Ghana's consistently low ranking in the CPI over the past seven years of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia leadership reflects the government's lack of genuine commitment to combat corruption.



"The perception of corruption in Ghana today is at an all-time high because the government has decided to make corruption an attractive and thriving venture," he stressed.



This statement follows Ghana maintaining its CPI score of 43 for the fourth consecutive year, placing the country 70th out of 180 nations and territories assessed in the 2023 index.



The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, attributed the stagnation in anti-corruption efforts to a declining justice system.



According to Gyamfi, corruption has been allowed to flourish among government appointees, including high-ranking officials like the President, Vice President, and Ministers of State.



He claimed that the government, particularly under the NPP administration, has actively promoted corruption, leading to Ghana's poor performance in the CPI rankings.



"Clearly, we know the cause. Since this government [NPP] took office, there have been countless cases of corruption, countless cases of naked corruption and thievery, the evidence is there, the government knows," Gyamfi emphasized.



