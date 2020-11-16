Corruption has defeated Martin Amidu - Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Founding President of policy think tank Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said the Special Prosecutor, Martin has been overrun by corruption in the Ghanaian political space.



His comments follow Martin Amidu’s resignation as the first Special Prosecutor in the country’s history.



In a lone Facebook post reacting to the news, November 16, 2020, sighted by GhanaWeb, Franklin Cudjoe wrote: “Martin Amidu has been defeated by corruption.”



Martin Amidu resigns



In a statement announcing his resignation, Martin Amidu wrote, “the one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor.”



The Special Prosecutor was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in 2018. His office has since been the subject of public scrutiny.



In the same year he was appointed, Martin Amidu complained about how some key members of the Akufo-Addo government had refused to produce some documents to fast his investigations.



Martin Amidu is quoted to have said in an interview then; “You ask for information you can’t get it; you ask for docket; the docket cannot be produced. You ask a minister for a record; the record cannot be produced. How do you fight corruption when those appointed by the president who has a vision are not coordinating with the office of the special prosecutor to achieve his mandate? That is the challenge we have to face.”



Widely famed as the Citizen Vigilante, he further insisted that his reputation alone was not enough for the fight against corruption in the Ghanaian public space.





