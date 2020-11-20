You are here: HomeNews2020 11 20Article 1113886

Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Corruption has been legitimized in Ghana now – George Opare Addo

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has said that corruption has been legitimized under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led administration has milked the country dry through various corrupt schemes.

To him, what the country needs now is a leader with a track record of cracking the whip without fear or favour.

George Opare Addo who made this known in a tweet said that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will introduce the operation sting which will fight graft and make corruption unpalatable.

“This Akufo-Addo led NPP gov’t has milked this nation dry like no gov’t in the history of our nation has. Today, corruption has been legitimized under Akufo-Addo”.

