Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Corruption has been legitimized in Ghana now – George Opare Addo

National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has said that corruption has been legitimized under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo led administration has milked the country dry through various corrupt schemes.



To him, what the country needs now is a leader with a track record of cracking the whip without fear or favour.



George Opare Addo who made this known in a tweet said that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will introduce the operation sting which will fight graft and make corruption unpalatable.



“This Akufo-Addo led NPP gov’t has milked this nation dry like no gov’t in the history of our nation has. Today, corruption has been legitimized under Akufo-Addo”.





This Akufo-Addo led NPP gov't has milked this nation dry like no gov't in the history of our nation has. Today, corruption has been legitimized under Akufo-Addo. Vote for #JMandJane2020 for #OperationSting to crackdown on corruption and reverse this trend. pic.twitter.com/ChWBE58TVK — George Opare Addo (@georgeoaddo) November 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.