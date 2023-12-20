Corruption discussed more than combated – Vitus Azeem voices concerns amidst SML scandal

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Anticorruption advocate Vitus Azeem has expressed frustration over the sluggish pace of prosecuting government officials implicated in corruption scandals in Ghana, citing it as a hindrance to the fight against corruption. Azeem's remarks follow a recent corruption scandal involving the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority, and private firm Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML).



Speaking on the Class Morning show on December 19, 2023, Azeem criticized the apparent lack of sanctions, stating that "when sanctions are not applied, corruption becomes attractive." He lamented that Ghana tends to focus more on discussing corruption rather than actively combating it, asserting that the country engages in "lip service" in the fight against corruption.



Azeem highlighted the slow rate of prosecution and the low conviction rate within the justice system as significant impediments to the anti-corruption efforts. The recent scandal, unveiled in an investigative piece titled "The 3 Billion Cedis Lie" by the Fourth Estate, exposed attempts by the involved parties to shortchange the country of substantial revenue.



The investigative report, published on December 18, revealed that claims by SML Company of saving Ghana billions of cedis in the downstream petroleum sector were false. Instead, the company allegedly received government payments totaling about GH₵24 million monthly for services not rendered. The leaked documents indicated that SML was granted a new 10-year contract worth $1 billion.



The exposé has sparked public outrage, with calls for the immediate termination of the controversial contract. The minority caucus, led by Ranking on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor, held a news conference urging the government to suspend the deal pending a thorough parliamentary investigation. The Fourth Estate has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to conduct an inquiry into the matter.