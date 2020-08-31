General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Corruption Fight: Akufo-Addo's govt not doing so well - Fmr PIAC Chair laments

Dr Steve Manteaw, former Chairman for PIAC

Former Chairman for the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Dr Steve Manteaw, says the Akufo-Addo government has disappointed him in the fight against corruption.



According to him, when it comes to working to ensure the establishment of the country for the benefit of all, the Akufo-Addo government has greatly under performed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr Steve Manteaw revealed that his disappointment the current administration started way back when he was the Chairman of PIAC.



He asserted that some government officials are aware of his disappointment in the Akufo-Addo government as he used to warn them in secret about some of the wrongdoings.



He added that his public outburst about the happenings in the Akufo-Addo government is based on his frustration as he was of the firm belief that the government had come to power to establish the country for Ghanaians.



He reiterated that the Agyapa Royalties deal has convinced him to believe that the Akufo-Addo government is rather establishing Ghana for a select few; mainly his family members.



Dr Manteaw, however, lamented that the current opposition is not an alternative as it was also saddled with even more corruption-related issues when in power.



“I used to warn them in secret about some of the wrongdoings and so if you see that I have come out to talk then it is frustration that has pushed me to come out publicly . . . I believed the party was the one to establish the country for Ghanaians, but looking at the way things are going, it is as if they are establishing Ghana for themselves,” he fumed.



“But the most unfortunate issue is that NPP is not doing so well but we don’t have a good alternative; the alternative too is not good because it is the same corruption and other bad behaviour that caused the defeat of the NDC government and so where is the option?”



He, however, cried out for God’s intervention to save and establish the country for Ghanaians as the country is currently heading towards the wrong direction.



“Where the country is heading towards, it is only God that can save and establish the country for Ghanaians,” he lamented.

