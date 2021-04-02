Coronavirus vaccine is safe, get vaccinated - Nurses

Health News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

Some nurses in the Upper West Region who received their COVID-19 jabs described the Covid-19 vaccine as safe and advised the public to get vaccinated when it gets to their turn.



According to them, they had not experienced any serious reaction to the vaccine after taking it on Monday when the Ghana Health Service (GHS) rolled out the vaccination exercise for health workers in the region.



Mr Masahudu Adams, the Nurse-In-Charge at the Ahamadiyya Muslim Hospital at Kaleo, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that he had minor reactions such as headache after taking the vaccine, which he said was normal of every vaccine or drug.



“Most of these vaccines when you take them you do experience these symptoms, even including; our children that we take for vaccination, they experience some of these reactions like rising temperature. So I don’t think it is anything bad, everybody should avail himself or herself for it.



“It is safe for everybody. As human beings we react differently to drugs and that does not mean the drug is not good”, he explained.



Mr Adams said as a health worker, he was yet to see or hear any report of serious reaction concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.



On his part, Mr Haruna Dawood Kansim, staff at the Wa Market Clinic, said COVID-19 was a non-respecter of person, and added that the wild theories and beliefs about the vaccine was untrue.



“When I took mine, I had some slight headache, which is normal. This is because the drug has entered the system.



“When you take the drug it must work in the system, after some time then it fades away. I believe the drug will protect me, it will give me immunity against the COVID”, he explained.



He urged the public to take the vaccine and to still observe the safety protocols such as hand washing, and avoiding crowds among others.