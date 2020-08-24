General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Coronavirus should make you an innovative entrepreneur - Itrade Commercial CEO

Itrade Commercial CEO, Zubair Mustapha

The CEO of Itrade Commercial Limited has disclosed that the novel coronavirus should rather bring out innovative entrepreneur rather than confine them to the old style of doing business.



The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has had adverse effects on business across the globe but some companies have adjusted to the situation and are coping in the midst of the pandemic.



With the rapid change in the Ghanaian economy these past few months due to the Covid-19 crisis, many companies have laid off workers and reduced their services, while others have shut down completely.



Some companies, nonetheless, have inventively adapted to the effects of the pandemic. One of such companies is Itrade Commercial Limited.



Itrade Commercial Limited is a leading provider of vehicle hire-purchase services and car rentals in Ghana.



The CEO, Zubair Mustapha, has assured that despite the economic effects of Covid-19, Itrade Commercial Limited remains committed to its original mission: Serving the ordinary people.



He also revealed that the company has relaxed its payment packages to allow clients to acquire the luxuries they desire, especially in a time like this.



Mr Zubair, however, admonished clients and all Ghanaians to adhere to all the necessary hygiene and social distancing protocols laid out by the government whenever they visit their office.



Sharing a word of advice to entrepreneurs, he noted that although the emergence of the pandemic is a challenge, a business-minded person will only be apt to find innovative ways to keep up with the work.



Itrade Commercial Limited, previously known as Itrade Commercial Enterprise, provides various kinds of services such as hire purchase, car rentals, real estates and other transport services.



The rebranding included a new logo, website, positioning and expanded services which better reflected the quality of services the company provided its clients.



The company was awarded the Emerging Brand of the Year at the NiBS Ghana Innovation Awards in 2019.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.